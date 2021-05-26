India, Bangladesh - Tropical Cyclone YAAS update (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, BMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 May 2021)

Tropical Cyclone YAAS is approaching the northern coast of Odisha State and on 26 May at 0.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 50 km southeast of Balasore City (Odisha) with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h.

According to media reports, at least two people died and 1,2 million people have been evacuated across Odisha.

YAAS is forecast to continue northwest and to make landfall over the northeastern coast of Odisha very close to Balasore City over the morning of 26 May (UTC). After that, it will cross inland Odisha and Jharkhand States.

For the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over eastern India, particularly across Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand. In Bangladesh, moderate to heavy rain and strong winds are also expected over the Divisions of Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet.