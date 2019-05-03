India, Bangladesh - Tropical Cyclone FANI Update (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, IMD RSMC, Governemnt of India, BMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 May 2019)

Tropical Cyclone FANI made landfall between Brahmagiri village and Puri City (Odisha State, India) on the morning of 3 May, with maximum sustained winds up to 240 km/h (Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale).

After landfall, it will weaken as it moves towards West Bengal, reaching western Bangladesh on morning of 4 May, with maximum sustained winds of 90-110 km/h.

Over 1 million people have been evacuated from coastal communities in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and 4 852 shelters have been set up. Rail, road and air traffic have been suspended.

In Bangladesh, national authorities have ordered the evacuation of 19 coastal districts and 3 868 evacuation shelters have been opened.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over coastal and adjoining districts of Odisha and West Bengal and eastern Bangladesh. Storm surge up to 2.5 metres is expected in Gangra (West Bengal) on evening of 3 May.

FANI is the most intense tropical cyclone to make landfall in India in the last 20 years.