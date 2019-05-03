03 May 2019

India, Bangladesh - Tropical Cyclone FANI Update (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, IMD RSMC, Governemnt of India, BMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 May 2019 View Original

Tropical Cyclone FANI made landfall between Brahmagiri village and Puri City (Odisha State, India) on the morning of 3 May, with maximum sustained winds up to 240 km/h (Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale).

After landfall, it will weaken as it moves towards West Bengal, reaching western Bangladesh on morning of 4 May, with maximum sustained winds of 90-110 km/h.

Over 1 million people have been evacuated from coastal communities in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and 4 852 shelters have been set up. Rail, road and air traffic have been suspended.

In Bangladesh, national authorities have ordered the evacuation of 19 coastal districts and 3 868 evacuation shelters have been opened.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall, strong wind and storm surge are forecast over coastal and adjoining districts of Odisha and West Bengal and eastern Bangladesh. Storm surge up to 2.5 metres is expected in Gangra (West Bengal) on evening of 3 May.

FANI is the most intense tropical cyclone to make landfall in India in the last 20 years.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.