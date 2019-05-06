India, Bangladesh - Tropical Cyclone FANI Update (GDACS, IMD, Government of India, BMD, UN, NOAA, International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 May 2019)
Report
Published on 06 May 2019 — View Original
- As of 6 May at 8.00 UTC, at least 33 people have been reported dead in India and another 17 in Bangladesh following the passage of Tropical Cyclone FANI. Odisha State has been the most heavily affected, with electricity and infrastructure damaged. According to the authorities, all families in Puri and Khurda districts have been "extremely severely affected" and the response is underway across 10,000 villages and 52 urban areas in north-eastern India.
- 13,000 houses have been damaged in Bangladesh according to preliminary estimates and national humanitarian assistance has been provided to affected families.
- The early evacuation of one million people in India and 1.6 million in Bangladesh prevented a higher number of fatalities, considering the cylone's severity.
- Tropical Cyclone FANI has now dissipated. Locally moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast over north-eastern coastal India and south-western coastal Bangladesh over the next 24 hours.