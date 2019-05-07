India, Bangladesh - Tropical Cyclone FANI update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, IMD, BMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 07 May 2019 — View Original
- The death toll from Tropical Cyclone FANI has increased to 42 in India, while 17 fatalities have been confirmed in Bangladesh by UN OCHA. Approximately 10 million people from coastal areas in the north-eastern States of India have been affected by the tropical cyclone.
- Thunderstorms and strong winds could affect northern West Bengal over the next 24 hours.
- The European Commission’s Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated on 2 May, since then 8 maps have been produced of the affected areas in India.