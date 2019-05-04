India, Bangladesh - Tropical Cyclone FANI Update (DG ECHO, IMD, NGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 04 May 2019 — View Original
- According to the India Meteorological Department, the extremely severe cyclonic storm weakened into "very severe" as it approached Bengal. The storm is now laying close Kolkata, West Bengal and moving further in a north-north east direction. It is expected to reach Bangladesh around noon as a deep depression with winds around 50-60 km/h.
- Continuous rainfall is being reported from all parts of Odisha and coastal districts of West Bengal. De-Warning notice has been circulated in Andhra Pradesh, as the system moves from the state.
- In spite of such high level of preparation, so far eight human casualties have been reported in Odisha.
- Damages to houses, infrastructures and properties have been reported from Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada districts in Odisha. The aerial survey shows a large number of trees and electric poles were found uprooted, creating huge roadblocks. Large scale water inundations have been observed in low lying areas. High sea tide has inundated many coastal areas. Most of Odisha, including capital city Bhubaneswar, are out of power since evening of 2 May 2019.
- The Inter Agency Group (IAG) has laid out plans to immediately conduct ‘rapid assessment’ to start response to start on 5th May 2019.