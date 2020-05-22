India, Bangladesh - Tropical Cyclone AMPHAN update (DG ECHO, GDACS, UN OCHA, IMD, BMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 May 2020)

The cyclone AMPHAN, which made a landfall on 20 May has left behind a trail of destruction in the coastal areas both in India and Bangladesh, affecting tens of millions of people.

At least 77 deaths in India and 25 in Bangladesh have been reported so far. Over three million people in both countries continue to remain in community shelters.

Significant damage has been reported in thatched houses, standing crops, horticulture, fisheries, power and telecommunication facilities in cyclone-affected areas. Most areas remained without electricity and communication network and blocked roads limiting a rapid response.

In Cox's Bazar, flooding and small landslides have caused damage to 300 shelters, blocked drains and damaged stairs, latrines and bridges.

Humanitarian partners and authorities are conducting the impact assessment to provide help for those affected. Initial reports indicate that emergency shelter assistance, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and livelihood support are required.

Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast across north-eastern India, eastern, northern and northern-eastern Bangladesh.