India, Bangladesh - Monsoon rains, update (DG ECHO, NDMI, UN OCHA, FloodList, IMD, BMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 June 2022)

Heavy monsoon rains continue to affect particularly north-eastern India and Bangladesh (particularly Sylhet, Rangpur, and Rajshahi Divisions) since mid-May, triggering landslides, causing rivers overflow, a number of severe weather-related incidents and floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

In India, NDMI reports, as of 21 June, 358 fatalities across Himachal Pradesh (147 fatalities), Assam (81), Meghalaya (34), Gujarat (26), Bihar (17), Kerala (14), Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka (12 each one), Tripura (5), Punjab, Nagaland and Maharashtra (3 each one), and Sikkim (1). NDMI reports 54 missing persons, 937 injured people, nearly 380,500 evacuated people in 2,551 relief centres and over 130,500 damaged houses in 135 Districts across the aforementioned States.

In Bangladesh, the most affected Districts are Kurigram, Gaibandha, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Bogra, Jamalpur, and Sirajganj (Sylhet Division). UN OCHA reports over 459,500 evacuated people in 1,432 relief centres and 6.8 million affected people.