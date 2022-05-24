India, Bangladesh - Floods update (NDMI, UN OCHA, FFWC, IMD, BMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 May 2022)

- North-eastern India and north-eastern Bangladesh have been affected by severe floods and landslides, resulting in casualties.
- According to the Indian National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI), the number of fatalities has increased to at least 58 people (of which 33 in Bihar, 24 in Assam, and one in Meghalaya), while around 91,500 people have been displaced across 269 evacuation centres in Assam State.
- In Bangladesh, UN OCHA reports that the Districts of Sylhet and Sunamganj (Sylhet Division) have been severely impacted by floods, which have affected around 2 million people. Approximately 150,000 families have been without power since 17 May, while 873 educational institutions have been closed due to severe flooding. According to the latest update by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), the water levels of the Surma and Kushiyara rivers are above danger level (up to 1 meter) in three stations in Sylhet District.
- On 24-25 May, light to locally moderate rainfall is forecast in India, over Assam, Bihar, and Meghalaya States, and over northern Bangladesh, including parts of Sylhet.
India + 1 more