India, Bangladesh - Floods (DG ECHO, NDMI, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society , Intenrational Disaster Charter) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 June 2022)

- Continuous heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding particularly in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh States of north-eastern India and in the Sylhet, Sunamganj, and Netrokona Districts of north-eastern Bangladesh.
- In Bangladesh, the floods are considered the worst in 122 years. 4.3 million people are already affected, of which more than 90,000 people are displaced to 650 flood shelters, though hundreds are still stranded. Unofficial reports suggest that at least 17 people died. Markets and transportation by road, railway or air are suspended, disrupting supply chain of essential commodities in Sylhet & Sunamganj districts, completely cut off from the rest of the country.
- On 17 June, the Bangladesh Government deployed the Navy for the search and rescue operation. Government and other agencies including Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) started the emergency response.
- In India, the number of fatalities rose to 104 people, with at least 30 individuals are missing and 295,100 people displaced to evacuation centres. The UNITAR International Disaster Charter Activation (875) was confirmed on 20 June concerning floods in Bangladesh.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over north-eastern India and the whole Bangladesh, likely to worsen the flood situation.
India + 1 more