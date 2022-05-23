India, Bangladesh - Floods and landslides update (DG ECHO, BMD, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 May 2022)

- Heavy rainfall continues to cause widespread and severe flooding and landslides across parts of Bangladesh and north-eastern India, resulting in increased human impact.
- According to media reports in India, at least 33 people died in Bihar State due to floods, thunderstorms and lightning, while floods and landslides in Assam State caused at least 14 fatalities and affected about 1.7 Million people in 29 districts.
- In Bangladesh, 4,300 families were displaced to flood shelters in Sunamganj and Sylhet districts, and at least 10 people died and over 2 million were affected.
- On 23-24 May, light to locally moderate rainfall is forecast over eastern Bangladesh (including Sylhet), while rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast over Bihar and Assam States in north-eastern India.
- The Bangladesh Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) indicated that the flood situation will continue to evolve in the next 24 hours.
