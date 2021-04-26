India
India - Avalanche (IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 April 2021)
- A glacier burst triggered an avalanche in Chamoli District (Uttarakhand State, northern India) on 23 April, resulting in casualties.
- According to media reports, at least 11 people have died, seven are missing, six have been injured and hundreds have been rescued.
- Rescue and emergency operations are still underway.
- On 26 April, drier conditions are expected and on 27 April, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong wind are forecast over the affected State.