India
India - Assam floods update (DG ECHO, IMD, ASDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 July 2020)
- The flood situation in Assam continues to deteriorate. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) as of 15 July more than 3.5 million people in 26 districts have been affected.
- The death toll reported to stand at 66, 249, the relief centres are currently hosting 36,320 people. Flood waters have also submerged 127,647 ha of cropland.
- All major rivers in the State were flowing above the danger level. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy to very heavy rain in the region until 19 July, which is likely to further worsen the situation.