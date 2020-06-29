India
India - Assam floods update (DG ECHO, ASDMA, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 June 2020)
- On 28 June, second spell of floods in Assam has affected 926,059 people in 2,071 villages of 23 districts. Also 133 relief camps in 12 districts are hosting 27,308 people.
- The total death toll has reached 20 in the floods and 23 more people were killed in separate landslides since the onset of monsoons.
- Flood water reportedly damaged approximately 68,000 ha crop areas. District administrations have been directed to speed up relief operations while observing COVID-19 protocols.
- IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain until 3 July.