India – Assam and Bihar Floods (DG ECHO, Government of India, Government of Bihar, ASDMA, IMD, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2020)

Bihar continues to be affected by floods as river overflow from Nepal, inundate more areas. As of 3 August more than 5.6 million people in 14 districts are affected and 13 people have died. 19 relief camps are hosting more than 17,554 people. 20 National Disaster Response Force and 11 State Disaster Response Force teams are conducting search and rescue operations with 418,490 people rescued so far.