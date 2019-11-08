08 Nov 2019

India and Bangladesh - Tropical Cyclone Bulbul/Matmo (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Nov 2019 View Original
  • The severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm as it moves towards the West Bengal and Bangladesh coast.
  • The system is likely to intensify further before turning north-east across the West Bengal - Bangladesh coast between Sagar Islands and Khepupara, across Sundarbans delta on 10 November with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 km/h to 135 km/h.
  • Heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over West Bengal and Odisha coasts in India, and Khulna and Barisal divisions in Bangladesh over the next 4 days.
  • Fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain onshore till further notice. The Sundarbans embankment in West Bengal is under observation and special control rooms have been opened at the State Secretariat. A cautionary signal No. 4 is in effect for ports in Bangladesh.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.