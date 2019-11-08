India and Bangladesh - Tropical Cyclone Bulbul/Matmo (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 November 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 08 Nov 2019 — View Original
- The severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm as it moves towards the West Bengal and Bangladesh coast.
- The system is likely to intensify further before turning north-east across the West Bengal - Bangladesh coast between Sagar Islands and Khepupara, across Sundarbans delta on 10 November with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 km/h to 135 km/h.
- Heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over West Bengal and Odisha coasts in India, and Khulna and Barisal divisions in Bangladesh over the next 4 days.
- Fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain onshore till further notice. The Sundarbans embankment in West Bengal is under observation and special control rooms have been opened at the State Secretariat. A cautionary signal No. 4 is in effect for ports in Bangladesh.