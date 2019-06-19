India - Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar (Media, DG ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 19 Jun 2019 — View Original
- Different media reports indicate that the death toll from the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Muzaffarpur and adjoining districts in Bihar, is between 112 - 130.
- 418 people have been admitted to hospital. The disease is affecting children between the ages of 1-10.
- Although most cases are from Muzaffarpur, adjoining districts like East Champaran and Vaishali have also reported cases.