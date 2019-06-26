26 Jun 2019

India - Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Jun 2019 View Original
  • More than 150 children have died from an outbreak of acute encephalitis in Bihar since the beginning of June. At least 500 patients have been admitted for treatment at two hospitals since the beginning of June.
  • The disease usually occurs during the monsoon season and symptoms include high fever, vomiting and convulsions, with a heightened coma-risk.
  • Doctors say children between the ages of six months and 15 years are the worst affected and a fifth of those who survive have to live with neurological weaknesses.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.