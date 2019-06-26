India - Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 26 Jun 2019 — View Original
- More than 150 children have died from an outbreak of acute encephalitis in Bihar since the beginning of June. At least 500 patients have been admitted for treatment at two hospitals since the beginning of June.
- The disease usually occurs during the monsoon season and symptoms include high fever, vomiting and convulsions, with a heightened coma-risk.
- Doctors say children between the ages of six months and 15 years are the worst affected and a fifth of those who survive have to live with neurological weaknesses.