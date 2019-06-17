India - Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 17 Jun 2019 — View Original
- According to media reports, there have been between 91-100 deaths from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.
- The State Government announced an ex-gratia of INR 400,000 (€5,134.62) for families of the children that have died as a result.
- The Union Health Minister announced the setting up of a 100-bed children's ward at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur district.
- Since 1 January, 358 children with AES have been admitted to SKMCH and Kejriwal Matrisadan. A total of 108 patients are currently undergoing treatment.
- According to the Principal Secretary for Health, the disease has affected 222 blocks in 12 districts, in Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sheohar and East Champaran.