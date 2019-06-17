17 Jun 2019

India - Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 Jun 2019 View Original
  • According to media reports, there have been between 91-100 deaths from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.
  • The State Government announced an ex-gratia of INR 400,000 (€5,134.62) for families of the children that have died as a result.
  • The Union Health Minister announced the setting up of a 100-bed children's ward at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur district.
  • Since 1 January, 358 children with AES have been admitted to SKMCH and Kejriwal Matrisadan. A total of 108 patients are currently undergoing treatment.
  • According to the Principal Secretary for Health, the disease has affected 222 blocks in 12 districts, in Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sheohar and East Champaran.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.