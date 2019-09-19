19 Sep 2019

Incessant rains and release of water from dams increases flood risk in MP

Published on 18 Sep 2019

In Madhya Pradesh, due to incessant rains and release of water from various dams, flood risk has increased again in many districts of the state. Army has taken over the relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit Bhind, Morena and Sheopur districts of the state.

Seven Army rescue teams are working day and night to rescue the people trapped in the floods. Necessary facilities like food, water and medicine are also being provided by the army to those rescued from the floods.

The Chambal River in Morena is in spate due to water being released from Kota barrage in Rajasthan. About 89 villages of Morena and 44 villages of Bhind are still flooded.

Around 1900 people have been evacuated from these villages to safe places.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also visited flood-hit areas of Morena. He has also written a letter to the Chief Minister for help the affected people.

