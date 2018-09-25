Incessant rains and flash floods throw life out of gear in Himachal Pradesh

The situation is grim in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rain.

An alert has been sounded in all districts of the state and rescue and relief operations are underway.

Flooding waters have swept away buses, trucks and even roads the Air Force has also had to press in its helicopters to pull people out of peril.

Tourist haven Kullu-Manali region is among the worst hit..Beas river is in spate threatening all the areas it flows thorugh..Several roads and highways have swept away by raging waters..People in hundreds are stuck in different parts of the state due to landslides and other obstructions.

Educational institutions have been directed to remain shut in the state's 12 districts on Tuesday.

Children in large numbers got stuck due to heavy rains in Chamba district's Holi 24X7 emergency centres have now been set up in in all districts of the state.

People in any sort of difficult situation due the weather can also call on helpline number 1070.

The bad weather is making rescue work difficult but all agencies concerned are on alert..Rerports of communication services getting disrupted have also been received from some upper reaches of the state..Cracks have appeared in the historic Victoria and Balu bridges in Chamba.

It's no longer safe to travel on this route and the administration has stopped all traffic on it for now.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that after the met department's forewarning all authorities concerned have been put on alert and advisories have been issued for rescue and relief work.2 people are reported to have been killed in heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh.The state is witnessing the heaviest rains in the month of September in the last 15 years.

10 district are said to be bearing the brunt of nature's fury..Sunday saw the Air force rescuing 19 people while several people were also taken to safety the next day.

Those who still remain stuck in inaccessible areas are being provided with essentials..While the administration remains in the alert..the met department has forcast more heavy downpours in the next 24 hours.

The situation due to heavy rains also remains grim in Jammu & Kashmir.

The downpour took a toll in Doda district on Tuesday when 5 members of a family lost their lives in a single incident.

They were in a temporary shelter when debris from a landslide swept over them burying them alive.Rivers are also in spate after torrential rains in Kathua.

Over 80 families there have been moved to safety..Standing crops in wide areas have been laid waste in Haryana and Punjab.

Normal life has also been affected due to rains in Delhi-NCR and its several parts of Rajasthan.

After 48 hours of rains in Ajmer..a school bus with 20 children got stuck in an underpass..Heavy rains have again been forecast in several districts of flood hit Kerala.

The met department has said heavy to very heavy rains are likely in the next 24 hours in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana..