Impact Evaluation of the National Rural Livelihoods Project: Impact Evaluation Report 128, October 2020

Executive summary

This report presents an evaluation of the National Rural Livelihoods Programme (NRLP) under the aegis of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NLRM). Implemented between 2012 and 2019, the NRLM is a flagship programme of the Indian government aimed at enhancing rural livelihoods and reducing poverty. The programme drew on the vast experience of the central government, as well as several state governments, in promoting financial inclusion and livelihoods through support for women’s self-help groups (SHGs).

It differentiated itself from previous programmes in many important ways:

• To build local capacity, the programme created a federation of community institutions that mentored and supported units in their geographical areas. This federated structure linked SHGs to village organisations (VOs) and VOs to clusterlevel federations (CLFs).

• To bolster women’s empowerment, the SHGs only consisted of women members.

• To overcome resource constraints while scaling up, the programme brought in mechanisms to ensure the sustainability of each tier of the federation. By promoting savings, providing grants, and linking SHGs and federations to banks, the programme sought to reduce financial constraints.

• To overcome human resource constraints, the programme promoted ‘communitisation’, or the recruitment and training of a community cadre that could shoulder the burden of promoting programme growth and provide continuous support to SHGs.

• Lastly, the programme attempted to establish linkages with social security schemes (a process known as convergence) and forged partnerships with different government departments to enhance livelihoods opportunities.