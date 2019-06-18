18 Jun 2019

IMD PRESS RELEASE-10 Time of issue: 1630 hours IST Dated: 18-06-2019

Report
from Government of India
Published on 18 Jun 2019
Yesterday’s depression over northeast Arabian Sea (AS) and neighbourhood moved east-northeastwards and weakened into a well marked low pressure area over northeast AS and adjoining Saurashtra & Kutch in the midnight (2330 hrs IST of 18th June). Continuing to move further north-northeastwards, it lay as a low pressure area over Kutch and adjoining areas of southwest Rajasthan and south Pakistan in the morning (0830 hrs IST) and over south Pakistan and adjoining west Rajasthan in the afternoon (1430 hrs IST) of today the 18th June, 2019.

Under the influence of this system, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over south Rajasthan and Gujarat state.

This is last update in association with this system. However, regular bulletins shall continue from National Weather Forecasting Centre, New Delhi, Meteorological Centre, Ahmedabad and Meteorological Centre, Jaipur.

