IIT Delhi, ICRC Launch Humanitarian Policy and Technology Platform

(IITD) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) launched the ‘Humanitarian Policy and Technology Platform’ in New Delhi.

The Platform aims to generate and facilitate research and discussions on the new technologies for humanitarian action and the compliance of new technologies of warfare with International Humanitarian Law (IHL). It addresses two key areas of the interface between technology and humanity: application of innovative technologies to improve the quality of humanitarian action; and the implication of new technologies of warfare for IHL.

Speaking at the inaugural, Gilles Carbonnier, Vice-President, ICRC said:

“The ICRC is excited about partnering with IITD, an institute known worldwide for scientific excellence. We believe that this Humanitarian Policy and Technology Platform will bring together experts from IIT, ICRC and multiple stakeholders from Asia and beyond to address humanitarian concerns raised in ongoing global discussions on the application of IHL to new technologies of warfare but also huge potential of leveraging new technologies for better humanitarian action.”

Expressing his views about the collaboration between IIT and the ICRC, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said:

“IIT Delhi is honoured and excited to join hands with the ICRC to develop this Humanitarian Policy and Technology Platform, which will draw upon both the ICRC’s long history and unique expertise in supporting humanitarian activities and IIT Delhi’s deep expertise in technology and emerging focus on public policy. We believe this platform will play an important role in responding to the challenges and opportunities in humanitarian action in an era of rapid technological advances. I am confident the two institutions can work together to develop knowledge and solutions that will advance significantly the humanitarian cause in the Asia region and beyond.”

A panel discussion on legal, technical and policy perspectives of artificial intelligence, autonomous weapons and armed conflict was organised as part of the event. Experts spoke about developments in the field of humanitarian technology that have enhanced the quality of humanitarian action in times of disasters and armed conflict, as well as implications of new technologies of warfare for IHL. Personnel from India’s Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs; Center for International Law, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, South Korea; UN Institute for Disarmament Research, Geneva; University of Tokyo; ICRC Geneva; IIT Delhi; Yale University and Institute of Defense Studies and Analyses participated in the discussions.