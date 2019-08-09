Humanitarian Snapshot Report 20: Heavy rainfall, landslide and flood situation in India (10 August 2019)

SITUATION IN INDIA

Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Odisha and eastern part of India. The flood like situation in Bihar, Gujarat has showed sign of improvement as rain stopped. But, the situation has worsen in Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The humanitarian agencies in the respective state is closely working with the government.

Assam

Rainwater flowing down from the hills of Dima Hasao district and heavy showers in the wee hours of Saturday caused flash floods at Lumding in central Assam’s Hojai district though the overall flood situation continued to improve.

17,563 hectares of cropland is still submerged in Dhemaji, Barpeta, Morigaon, Hojai, Jorhat, Charaideo and Dibrugarh districts. The number of cattle affected was 41,585 along with 16,400 small animals and 40,434 poultry. In Dibrugarh district, the floodwaters affected 1,618 people under Tingkong, Tengakhat and Naharkatia revenue circles in the last 24 hours. Nine villages were submerged.

A delegation of the Hojai unit of All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam along with Hojai MLA Shiladitya Deb, handed over Rs 20,500 to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for the chief minister’s relief fund on Friday.

The Brahmaputra was flowing 0.04 metres above its danger level of 75m but was receding. The Dhansiri was flowing 0.73m below its danger level of 78.42m but was showing a rising trend.

Bihar

The flood situation in Bihar showed signs of improvement on Sunday as the water level in four rivers receded and no fresh casualty was reported from any of the 13 deluge-hit districts, officials said. Death toll in the floods remained unchanged at 130 for the fifth consecutive day. People started returning to their homes as flood waters receded in some areas.

According to Water Resources Department, three rivers - Baghmati, Burhi Gandak and Khiroi - are flowing above danger level at five places in Bihar.Baghmati River is flowing above danger mark at Kataunjha (Sitamarhi) and Hayaghat (Darbhanga).Burhi Gandak is flowing above the danger mark at Samastipur rail pull and Rosera rail pull in Samastipur district, while Khiroi is flowing above danger mark at Ekmighat in Darbhanga district.

Altogether 13 districts have been hit by the calamity. Two of the flood-hit districts - Katihar and West Champaran - have reported no deaths so far this season, the department said. The Disaster Management Department has put the total number of people hit by floods, so far, in the state at 88.4 lakh in 1,301 panchayats of 111 blocks of 13 districts.

Relief and rehabilitation measures are being carried out by the state government with assistance from the NDRF. The Meteorological Department has forecast light to normal rainfall in the catchment areas of all the rivers of Bihar in next 24 hours.

Gujarat

The rain has stopped in Vadodara and water started receding now. Heavy rain has impacted most parts of South and central Gujarat during the last 24 hours. Rain recorded in more than 140 Taluks.

The water level have surged in Ambika and Purna rivers due to heavy rains. Vadodara city has recorded more than 2 inches of rain. Alert has been announced in low lying areas following warning of heavy to very heavy rain fall.

The situation is getting back to normal quickly due to decrease in the level of river Vishwamitri and Ajwa dam. Efforts are on to resume water and electric supply.

Karnataka

The rain fury and flood situation now covers 10 districts across the State, with heavy rainfall reported in five coastal and Malnad districts. Three more people have died in rain-related incidents: one each in Shivamoga, Belagavi and Haveri districts.

The situation in the worst-affected Belagavi district remained grim on Tuday. Surging waters have washed away crops on 80,590 hectares of land, affected 8,000 people in 96 villages, and damaged close to 1,050 km of road network and 140 bridges and check dams. The northern region has witnessed closure of NH 48 (Pune–Bengaluru stretch) and also suspension of train services in the Londa-Tinaighat section of Hubballi Division of South Western Railway.

Owing to flood and heavy rainfall, holiday has been declared for educational institutions in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Belagavi, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada.

Kerala

As heavy rains pounded several parts of Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a Red Alert in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on August 8.

"These districts are likely to get extremely heavy rainfall of over 240 mm in 24 hours and may experience landslides," an IMD release said.

A woman died in Malappuram District when a tree uprooted and fell over her house, the District Management Authority told .Many places in Malappuram District are under water with some villages being isolated.

Heavy crop damage was also reported from various parts of the district. The Makkootam ghat road in Kannur was also damaged in the heavy rains.

"The traffic on the Makkootam ghat road has been diverted and the vehicles will have to take the Mananthavadi road. Palakkad District also received rains in last 24 hours and it will also expect to become heavier.

The IMD also declared an Orange alert in various districts from last two days and the same condition will expect to continue on next 24 hours.