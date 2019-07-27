27 Jul 2019

Humanitarian Snapshot Report 19: Heavy rainfall, landslide and flood situation in India (27 July 2019)

from Sphere India
A. Situation in India

The flood situation has worsen in Bihar and Assam with more than 1.15crore people affected by the calamity. The death toll reaches 180 and rescue operation is underway. The central and state government is responding to the floods and landslide situation where the government effort is supplemented by various humanitarian agencies working in the respective states.

1. ASSAM

The riversin Assam is flowing above the danger level. Currently, 21 districts of Assam with more than 34 lakhs people is affected by flood. 74 people have deid so far due to the flood and landslides. 1462632 animals were affected and more than 2.7 lakhs hector crops were damaged. 3,211 houses were fully damaged and 16,804 partially damaged. The affected people were satying in relief camps opened by the government.

2.BIHAR

The rivers in Biharis already overflowing and neighbouring Nepalis witnessing heavy rainfall. The overflowing rivers water from Nepal may also flow into Bihar and that may creates more dangerous flood situation. According to the flood report, more than 80 lakhs people in 12 districts were affected and 106 lives were lost in the flood.
Damages of houses, livestock and agriculture are still evaluating by the government and information is awaited. 253 relief camps were opened to accommodate flood affected community.

3.KERALA

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannurdistricts, and predicted extremely heavy rain on 22nd July 2019.In Idukki, consecutive Red Alerts have been issued and one shutter of the Kallarkutty Damhasbeen opened, following heavy rains in the catchment area. But now the water is receding as the rain has stopped. Missing of 07 fishermen and 04 deaths were reported by media due to heavy rain-related incidents that lashed the state.

4.MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra witnessed heavy rainfallin last Friday 26/07/2019 and now situation leading to flood and landslides in Mumbai and Pune area. 11 flights, train service were cancelled due to heavy rains. The state government declared holiday for the schools and colleges.
Mumbai Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express train with more than 2000 passengers were stuck between Vangani and Badlapur which is 100 Km far from Mumbai. NRF team are engaged in rescue operation and no casualty reported from the state.

5.TRIPURA

Flood situation in Tripura, showed signs of improvement as Khowai and Haora rivers started receding. Around 25886 people from West Tripura district and Khowai district have taken shelter in government buildings. Total of 08 districts are affected, 05 people death and 15 injured due to the flood.

6.UTTER PRADESH

So far 09 people were died in the state due to heavy rain-related incidents.

7.JHARKHAND

Death of 15 people were reported by media in the state due to lightning strikes and casualty is reported from Jamtara, Dumka, Pakur and Ramgarh.

