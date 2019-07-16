Humanitarian Snapshot Report 18: Heavy rainfall, landslide and flood situation in India (15 June 2019)

A. Situation in India

Incessant rains, landslide and flood have affected the entire Eastern and North-eastern India. Over forty three lakh people have been affected in Assam and north-eastern states triggered by several landslides, throwing normal life out of gear. Nearly, twenty lakh people affected by flood and rain related incidents in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

1. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura I and North-eastern India

Deluge has claimed 11 lives in Assam while 04 people have lost their lives due to flood. So far, nearly 42.8 lakh people in 30 districts are affected by flood in Assam. More than half of the districts in the north-eastern state submerged under water. As per IMD report, heavy rain is expected till July 16. The districts which have been affected by floods are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivasgar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar Karbi Anglong, West Karbi-Anglong, Hailakandi and Karimganj. Over 4157 villages in 113 revenue circles are under water and about 83,180 marooned people have been put up in 494 relief camps.

In Arunachal Pradesh, O2 girls were buried in their sleep and three others were injured after a landslide caused a boundary wall to collapse on the hostel building of a school in Tawang district. Arunachal capital Itanagar has been witnessing landslips, mudslides and road blockades due to heavy rainfall for several days. The traffic “along national highway-415 between Itanagar and Naharlagun was halted due to the overflow of rainwater over the road.

In Mizoram, landslides made many places inaccessible. Two men have drowned and 390 houses submerged in floods triggered by “incessant rain across the’ state. The swelling water of Khawthlangtuipui River, has submerged at least 390 houses in six villages of Lunglei district. A total of 119 families have been evacuated from one of the affected villages. Power supply was also disrupted in many areas across the state.

While, rising waters of the Brahmaputra and the Jinjiram rivers have life thrown out of gear for 1.14 lakh people across 164 villages in Meghalaya.

At least 10,000 people of two districts in Trioura have been rendered homeless and forced to take shelter in relief camps following floods caused by incessant rain over the weekend. Road connectivity between North Bengal and Sikkim has been disrupted, rail connectivity has also been disrupted in the Dooars region.

2. Bihar

In Bihar state, 35 people were killed by the floods and the situation Is getting worse as major rivers are flowing above danger level. 20 lakh people were affected in 12 districts till now in 55 blocks of Sheohar, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, Kishanganj, Supaul, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur districts . 152 relief camps and 251 community kitchens have been made functional.

3. Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh at least 15 people have been killed and 113 buildings collapsed due to rain-related incidents since last week.