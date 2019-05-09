09 May 2019

Humanitarian Snapshot Report 17 : Drought and heatwave as on 9th May 2019

A.Situation

1.Drought Situation in India

Lack of rain fall and failed monsoon is the primary reason for the current drought like situation in India.The north east monsoon (October-December), also known as “post-monsoon rainfall” that provides 10%-20% of India’s rainfall ,was deficient by 44% in 2018 from the long-term normal of 127.2mm ,as per data from the India Meteorological Department.This compounded the rainfall deficit from the southwest monsoon (June-September) that provides 80% of India’s rainfall and which fell short by 9.4% in 2018,close to the 10% deficit range when the Met department declares a drought.

The drought hit states are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand,
Karnataka, Maharashtra, parts of the North -East, Rajasthan,Tamil Nadu and Telangana. These states are home to 500 million people, almost 40% of the country’s population.

The situation has worsened in Maharashtra and Karnataka with 80% of districts in Karnataka and 72% in Maharashtra reeling from water scarcity and crop failure which impact the socioeconomic of the people in the form of livelihood loss, unemployment and forced migration. Nearly, 8.2 million farmers are affected by the drought. All major crops, including maize, soy, cotton, citrus lemon, pulses and groundnuts have suffered due to poor rainfall. Farmers did not plant any rabi (spring) crop in Beed, Maharashtra due to water shortage. Around 75% of the crops in Beed have been destroyed due to water shortage.

The situation could further worsen farm distress,exacerbate ground water extraction,increase migration from rural to urban areas, and further inflame water conflicts between states and between farms.

