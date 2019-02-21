21 Feb 2019

Humanitarian Snapshot Report 15: Cold waves and Swine flu incidents in India during Dec 2018 - 20 Feb 2019

A. Situation

1. Cold Waves Situation in India

  • The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the north and north western parts of the country, which include Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, got affected by Cold waves since 19th December, 2018. A total of 167 cold wave were recorded on the above States being affected by cold wave. It was the highest no. of cold wave

  • being recorded in last 13 years. In Delhi the Mercury touched 3.4 : degree Celsius, three degrees below normal. In some parts of North Rajasthan and Punjab temperature reached below 2 degree Celsius.

Jammu and Kashmir has been in a tight grip of the cold wave with temperatures dropping several notches below the freezing point. At “minus 24.8 degrees Celsius, Drass town was the coldest in Jammu and Kashmir where even the maximum temperature remained below the freezing point at minus 9.8.

States and districts affected:

  • Uttar Pradesh (Poorvanchal, Brij, Bareilly, Allahabad, Bundelkhand,
    Sultanpur, Fatehpur, Najbabad)

  • Rajasthan (Sikar, Churu, Mount Abu, Jaipur, Jodhapur})

  • Delhi (whole area)

  • Jharkhand (Ichak in Hazaribag, Palamu in Panki, Dhanbad and . West Singbhum)

  • Telangana (Adilabad)

  • AP (Jangamaheshwarapuram, Arogyavaram)

  • Kashmir Valley, Gulmar Skiing, Srinagar,

  • Jammu & Kashmir (Ladakh - Kargil, Leh)

  • Punjab (Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala)

  • Haryana (Ambala, Rohtak, Karnal)

  • Himachal Pradesh (Shimla, Manali, Solan, Bhuntar)

2. Swine flu incidence in India

Due to the winter chills and climatic variations, the country is experiencing incidence of Swine flu. Several hospitals are reporting large number of H1N1 cases from the month of September. According to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), a total of 12,191 cases and 377 deaths are reported across the country till 18th February 2019.

States affected:

  • Rajasthan is the worst affected state claiming 127 lives till 20th Feb with a total of 3,564 cases reported.

  • Gujarat has recorded 54 deaths with 1187 cases so far as per Union Health Ministry data.

  • Punjab has reported 30 deaths and 301 cases.

  • Madhya Pradesh saw 16 deaths and 81 cases.

  In Maharashtra, 13 people died due to the viral infection and 197

