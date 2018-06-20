20 Jun 2018

Humanitarian Appeal: North Eastern India Flood Response 2018

from SEEDS India
The northeastern part of India has been reeling under floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains. More than 6,50,000 people have been affected across the four states of Assam, Manipur,
Mizoram and Tripura!

In Manipur, 23,456 houses have been damaged; approximately 34,000 people in Tripura and 160,000 people in Assam are taking refuge in relief camps set up across the state; and 1066 families in Mizoram have been affected by the flooding and landslides Currently, rescue missions continue to be underway. However, as the water recedes, new challenges will emerge. The structural damages are expected to be very high, especially in case of houses and schools, rendering them inhabitable.

Thousands of families will be forced to stay out in the open, braving the incessant rains. Flood damage will compel schools to stay closed, threatening continuity of education and posing trauma to young minds as they recover from losses.

