Humanitarian Appeal: Cyclone Bulbul Batters West Bengal (12 November 2019)

SEEDS is promptly reaching out to the 4.6 Lakh people affected by Cyclone Bulbul, which wreaked havoc on 9-10 November 2019 in West Bengal. High-speed cyclonic winds and heavy rainfall have left a trail of destruction primarily in the three worst-affected districts of South 24 Parganas,

North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur in the deltaic region of Sunderbans. SEEDS is responding to affected communities in South 24 Parganas district.

So far 1.8 Lakh people have been evacuated, approximately 60,000 homes have been ravaged and the number of deaths and missing people is increasing. The livelihood of the people of Sunderbans has also been impacted as their paddy and winter crop, fisheries and betel leaf orchards lie severely damaged.

Join hands with SEEDS to promptly reach out with early relief like hygiene kits, school education materials and long-term measures like rebuilding homes and schools, which can help families bounce back and build resilience among them.

Your contribution can help sow the seeds of hope and renewal in their lives of the affected.