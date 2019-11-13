13 Nov 2019

Humanitarian Appeal: Cyclone Bulbul Batters West Bengal (12 November 2019)

Report
from SEEDS India
Published on 12 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (905.76 KB)

SEEDS is promptly reaching out to the 4.6 Lakh people affected by Cyclone Bulbul, which wreaked havoc on 9-10 November 2019 in West Bengal. High-speed cyclonic winds and heavy rainfall have left a trail of destruction primarily in the three worst-affected districts of South 24 Parganas,
North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur in the deltaic region of Sunderbans. SEEDS is responding to affected communities in South 24 Parganas district.

So far 1.8 Lakh people have been evacuated, approximately 60,000 homes have been ravaged and the number of deaths and missing people is increasing. The livelihood of the people of Sunderbans has also been impacted as their paddy and winter crop, fisheries and betel leaf orchards lie severely damaged.

Join hands with SEEDS to promptly reach out with early relief like hygiene kits, school education materials and long-term measures like rebuilding homes and schools, which can help families bounce back and build resilience among them.

Your contribution can help sow the seeds of hope and renewal in their lives of the affected.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.