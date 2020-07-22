Humanitarian Appeal: Building Back Better

Over 5.5 million people have been affected due to floods in India this year. This time affected communities are facing threat over and above the ongoing COVID crisis and are in desperate need for support.

The state of Assam has experienced the worst flooding over the last ten years affecting over 3.6 million people and claiming 60 lives.

SEEDS is promptly reaching out to affected families in Assam with safe drinking water, dry food, and hygiene kits including key items required for COVID safety, as the most urgent needs based on the information from SEEDS volunteers on ground.

With extensive damage to houses, affected families need to start rebuilding from day one, in order to have a roof above their heads. This is critical given the continued rains in these areas. Immediate support for repairing homes and getting basic home utilities are thus the next priorities that we are helping impacted families with.

SEEDS is reaching out to 100,000 affected people in Assam with their immediate needs for water, health and hygiene in the districts of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Barpeta and Morigaon.