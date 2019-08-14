14 Aug 2019

Humanitarian Appeal: Ashray – India Flood Response 2019

Report
from SEEDS India
Published on 13 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (550.14 KB)

This year again, devastating floods have struck several states leading to heavy losses of lives and property – over 17 million lives have been impacted.

SEEDS is promptly reaching out to the affected communities in key states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Assam and Bihar, with safe drinking water, hygiene kits, medical camps, school education materials and homes that can help families bounce back from their state of despair.

With our 25 years of experiences, we believe in starting recovery efforts alongside immediate relief right from the beginning. Restoring homes, schools and health centres helps build long-term security and resilience among people, and our support to them lasts far longer than their plight stays in the headlines.

