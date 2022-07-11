Humanitarian aid reaches flood-hit population of Assam

As of 6 July 2022, populations of 10 lakh people from 20 districts remain affected due to the devastating floods in Assam. This year floods in Assam have resulted in death of 180 people. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority reports, at the peak of the crisis, 55 lakh people from 33 districts were affected by the floods and landslides caused by record rainfall in decades. Apart from Assam, other states namely Meghalaya and Tripura are severely affected by floods in Northeast India.

Continuing the flood response in the majorly affected districts of Assam, Caritas India is actively engaged in ensuring that the needs of the affected population especially in the hinterland regions and from marginalized communities are addressed. Caritas India’s field staff has reached three districts in the state of Assam; Hojai, West Karbi Anglong and Cachar, providing support to 39 villages.

As on 8 July, we have distributed 2025 hygiene kits, 868 food kits and 650 shelter kits. In consultation with the PHED department, cleaning of handpumps will be done in the coming days to ensure that the communities have access to clean water for drinking and household purposes. Our ground team is engaged with hygiene promotion and awareness generation activities with assistance from ASHA workers. So far we have reached a population of more than 10,000 individuals with our current support circle.

In the next phase of response starting from this month of July, we also intend to support the population in different parts of Assam that are highly affected and population from the most marginalized groups. The support provided will be fund transfer, shelter repair, Anganwadi repair, installation of water filter, restoration of damaged water source and installation of gender-segregated toilets. Caritas India will also be supporting the affected districts of Tripura and Meghalaya with relief kit distribution, handpump cleaning and hygiene promotion activities.