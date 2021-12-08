India
Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - India
Appeal highlights
- Further waves of COVID-19 are anticipated to affect millions, including the most vulnerable socio-economically deprived, women and tribal communities, and 286 million children facing disruptions in education and learning.
- UNICEF and partners will support the Government-led response to children's needs, addressing the direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19 and other disease outbreaks and natural disasters including earthquakes, droughts, cyclones and floods.
- UNICEF requires US$76.6 million to address the humanitarian needs of children and their families in India in 2022. This includes US$30 million for health systems response to COVID-19 and continuity of healthcare services, US$11.8 million to support delivery of safe water, sanitation and hygiene services, US$11.6 million to support 960,000 children with severe acute malnutrition, and $6.6 million to support continuity of learning. US$6 million for child protection will benefit 1.5 million women, girls and boys through interventions to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, and US$10 million is allocated for natural disasters.