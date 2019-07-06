How Does a Flood-prone City Run Out of Water? Inside Chennai’s “Day Zero” Crisis

by Raj Bhagat Palanichamy

Chennai, India faced a devastating flood in 2015 that killed hundreds of people and displaced many more. Today, the southern Indian city’s four main reservoirs are virtually dry.

This crisis is not only due to lack of water. Lack of proper management is exacerbating dry conditions in Chennai and many other cities around the world. If Chennai does not take action, it will likely face similar crises in the future.