THE SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM ‘YAAS’ (PRONOUNCED AS ‘YASS’) LAY CENTRED AT 1630 HRS IST OF THE 26TH MAY, 2021 OVER NORTHEAST ODISHA NEAR LATITUDE 21.7°N AND LONGITUDE 86.65°E, ABOUT 35 KM WEST-NORTHWEST OF BALASORE AND 25 KM SOUTHWEST OF BARIPADA.