THE VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM ‘YAAS’ (PRONOUNCED AS ‘YASS’) LAY CENTRED AT 2230 HRS IST OF THE 25TH MAY, 2021 OVER NORTHWEST BAY OF BENGAL NEAR LATITUDE 20.0°N AND LONGITUDE 87.9°E, ABOUT 130 KM EASTSOUTHEAST OF PARADIP, 200 KM SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF BALASORE , 180 KM SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF DIGHA AND 190 KM SOUTH OF SAGAR ISLANDS.