THE CYCLONIC STORM ‘YAAS’ (PRONOUNCED AS ‘YASS’) WEAKENED INTO A DEEP DEPRESSION AND LAY CENTRED AT 2330 HRS IST OF THE 26TH MAY, 2021 OVER SOUTH JHARKHAND AND ADJOINING NORTH INTERIOR ODISHA NEAR LATITUDE 22.4°N AND LONGITUDE 85.8°E, ABOUT 60 KM WEST-SOUTHWEST OF JAMSHEDPUR AND 110 KM SOUTH SOUTH-EAST OF RANCHI.