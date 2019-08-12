HM Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of flood-hit Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday conducted aerial survey of flood-hit Belagavi district in Karnataka; Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa also accompanied the Home Minister.

Amit Shah later held a meeting of the concerned officials at Sambra airport, reviewed relief operations and collected detailed information on the flood situation in the state.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also visited the flood-affected areas in Belgaum.

Meanwhile, rain has subsided in Belagavi but water released from dams has inundated several areas.

The relief and rescue operation continues as around two lakh displaced people and over 55000 livestock are evacuated from 245 villages in the district.

Over 370 relief camps have been opened for the affected people.

All schools and colleges, both government and private, in affected flood hit districts will remain closed till August 15.

The Karnataka government on Saturday declared 80 taluks in 17 districts flood affected even as the death toll rose to 26 and thousands of people were rendered homeless.