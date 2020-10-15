Heavy rains in Telangana lead to inundation

The state of Telangana has witnessed heavy to very heavy rains during the last four days under the influence of depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Normal life is thrown out of gear as several areas are water-logged and marooned. Hyderabad recorded the second highest rainfall during this month. The state came under the reel of continuous downpour yesterday. At least 13 persons were killed in rain-related incidents. Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhara Rao held a high level review on the rains and asked the administration to be in a high state of alert to save people and property.

The continuous rains have left a trail of destruction in Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana. Normal life is paralyzed and several low-lying areas were submerged with flood water. Houses and roads are severely damaged. Trees and power poles fell on the roads causing inconvenience for vehicular movement. Power supply was affected and also standing crops in several districts.

Hyderabad recorded the second highest rainfall in the last 100 years. Several districts in the state recorded more than 20 centi metres of rainfall. At least 13 persons were killed in rain related incidents across the state. Eight persons including two kids died in a wall collapse incident in Hyderabad last night.

Boats were pressed into service to rescue the stranded people. 19 teams of disaster management were deployed and 800 people have been shifted from low laying areas in the city. A red alert has been sounded to citizens of Hyderabad asking them not to come out of their houses unless it is emergency.

Following heavy inflows into Himayatsagar reservoir, the major water supplier to Hyderabad, officials opened 13 out of 17 project gates this morning and released over 21 thousand cusecs water into Moosi River. People living on the either side of the Moosi river have been alerted.

Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhara Rao has reviewed the rains last night and directed that the administration be on high alert and prevent any loss of lives and property. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed district collectors and SPs to be alert and keep an eye on rivers and rivulets which are in state. The chief secretary instructed them to take all safety measures as met department warned that the state may witness heavy rains in the next two days also.