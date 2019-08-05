Heavy rains lash South and Central Gujarat

Heavy rain has lashed most parts of South and central Gujarat during the last 24 hours.

More than 135 talukas in the state have recorded rain. Khambhat in Anand district has received 15 inches rain fall.

Normal life has been thrown out of gear following heavy rain in Surat, Valsad, Navasari, Bharuch and Dang in South Gujarat. With fresh spell of rain in flood ravaged Vadodara city, the district administration has issued alert and advisory for the people.

Vadodara city has recorded more than 2 inches of rain. Alert has been sounded in low lying areas following warning of heavy to very heavy rain fall.

Administration is ready to deal with any situation and NDRF teams are still in Vadodara.