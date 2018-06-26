Heavy rains lash Mumbai; throws life out of gear

The first extremely heavy rainfall recorded in Mumbai in the current season left the city under deluge and infrastructure at the perils of nature. In 24 hours Mumbai received 231.4 mm of rainfall, a number that is categorised as extremely heavy showers.

The Southwest Monsoon finally picked up bringing heavy showers that have left the city rattled.

Heavy rains lashed the metropolis and Thane causing water-logging at several places and slowing the movement of suburban trains.In Mumbai, a huge part of a compound caved-in at Antop Hill area in Wadala. Around 15 cars were damaged with some vehicles getting buried under the debris.

Many parts of the city were flooded with water up to two to three feet, and vehicles got stuck in some places.South Gujarat also witnessed heavy rainfall for the past few days.

Dang, Valsad and vadodara expereinced heavy rains. traffic in Vadodara was disrupted in some places due to water logging.

But the danger is not over for Mumbai and South Gujarat area with the indian meteorological department predicting Heavy to very heavy rains for the places in the next few days.

Meanwhile, in the northern plains it was another hot and humid day with the maximum temperature recording few notches above the season's average.

The weatherman has predicted some relief within 48 hours for Jharkhand, Bihar as monsoon is expected to arrive there.

The northern plains including Delhi, western UP, Haryana, Punjab might get relief from 27th with light showers that may bring the temperatures down by few notches.