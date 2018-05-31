Heavy rains lash Mangalore in Karnataka; heat wave continues in north India

Monsoons reached Kerala coast on Tuesday, three days ahead of schedule, following which showers were recorded at several places. Its normal date of arrival is June 1, but with its early arrival, expectations are high of a normal monsoon this season.

In Coastal Karnataka, normal life was thrown out of gear after Cyclone in Arabian Sea caused torrential rain and gusty wind on Tuesday, claiming one life in Mangalore city. In the impact of rain, which was accompanied by gusty wind and lightning, many trees were uprooted, houses were submerged and electric polls have fallen forcing authorities to disconnect electricity supply in rural areas as safety measure. Schools and Colleges have declared holiday for two days. The MeT office has forecast rain for next 48 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka. In a tweet he said "Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas."

However, the heat wave continues in most of north India. Many cities of UP, Bihar, Gujarat and Punjab are facing scorching heat, as are cities of Haryana and Rajasthan. The heat wave continues in national capital Delhi as well. People have been forced to use creative means of beating the heat.

Met department has forecast heat wave conditions very likely to continue over West Rajasthan & MP. It said that heavy rain is also likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on Friday.

Met also said that thunderstorm accompanied with squall are very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar and Odisha on Friday.