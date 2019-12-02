Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next 24 hours.

Authorities have closed schools and colleges in Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts Monday. Holiday has also been declared for schools in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Chennai. All schools in Puducherry will remain closed on Monday due to heavy rains in the region. In Tamil Nadu, the Madras University and Anna University have postponed all exams scheduled for Monday, due to incessant rains in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Many parts of Chennai received heavy rains yesterday due to North East monsoon. Waterlogging was witnessed in many parts of Rameswaram as it continues to receive heavy rains for the past two days. Various parts of the state have been receiving good rainfall since the onset of the North East monsoon on October 16.

Met Office has advised fishermen not to venture into sea at Cap Comorin, Lakshadweep area as gusty winds are likely to occur due to the presence of depression in the Arabian Sea. Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services said that it is fully prepared to deal with any flood-related issues and announced landline phone numbers for the public. In a press release, the department said it has adequate manpower, equipment like inflatable rubber boats, long rescue ropes, other tools and vehicles to render assistance and help rescue and evacuate who are affected by floods.

People can contact the Fire and Rescue services at 101 at all the district headquarters, including Greater Chennai corporation areas. Widespread rainfall has increased water levels in reservoirs in many districts especially those which supply water to the dry capital. The state disaster management authority are in constant vigil to maintain water levels and to take precautionary measures to avert sudden flooding.

Authorities in the electricity department have also been put on high to take immediate remedial actions in case of emergencies. Educational institutions in more than eight districts have been closed for the day and University exams have been postponed as rains are bound to continue. Chief Minister E.Palanisamy will hold a meeting Monday to discuss the situation arising out of the heavy downpour prevalent in the State.