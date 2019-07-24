Heavy rainfall predicted for Mumbai over next 2 days

Met department issued heavy rainfall warning as a cyclonic circulation would bring more showers to the city today and tomorrow.

Besides, compared to Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra have been warned of extremely heavy rainfall at some places today and tomorrow.

Further, overnight heavy spells of rain inundated many parts of Mumbai leading to huge traffic snarls.

Flights from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were also affected.

Following heavy rainfall in the city, railway tracks submerged at Sion railway station.

Meanwhile, 8 persons were injured after three cars collided with each other in Sion, due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the city, early morning today.