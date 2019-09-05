Heavy rainfall continues in parts of Maharashtra

Weather curse returned on Mumbai's streets as heavy rains pounded the city Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra causing flooding in many areas. Several trains were cancelled, flights got delayed as city struggled to cope with the crisis so much so that the BMC had to open up its schools as temporary shelter to the stranded commuters and met department has predicted more trouble on Thursday.

Mumbai's rain woes returned with fury on Wednesday as Incessant rainfall left a deluge of problems for the people. Red Alert has been issued in several areas and the Administration is geared up to tackle any untoward situation.

As per the Meteorological Department, out of 150 weather stations 100 weather stations recieved 200mm of rainfall within last 24hours. It has caused water logging in low lying areas.

Many Roads were flooded and in some areas the water also entered houses. Chaos prevailed as many vehicles were stuck in several places.

In the wake of hundreds of commuters stranded at railway stations due to incessant rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has converted 145 civic-run schools into temporary shelter homes for them.

Red alert has been issued in Mumbai and it's adjoining areas including Thane and Palghar. Due to the low pressure in Bay of Bengal, Mumbai, Palghar and Thane are receiving heavy rainfall.

Met department said that the rainfall is expected to continue till the next 24hours.

Brihan Mumbai Mubnicipal Corporation issued an order as a precautionery measure stating the schools to remain closed. heavy raqinfall in Midnight also impacted the operation of flights. Palghar and Thane regions have received 204 mm rainfall within last 24 hours.