Heavy rain batters Odisha; Waterlogging, landslide throw life out of gear

Normal life was thrown out of gear as heavy rain lashed parts of Odisha due to a well-marked low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

Over 40 houses have been damaged in landslides caused by heavy incessant rains and train services are badly affected.

Several passenger and express trains are being delayed and others cancelled. Also, Water-logging in several areas of Cuttack district affect normal life and daily commute.

The state recorded an average rainfall of 45.10 mm in past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar recorded 126 mm rains, Balasore 104 mm, Puri 50 mm, Paradip 66 mm, and Keonjhar received 45 mm rains.

Met department has issued warning of heavy to moderate rainfall for next 24 hours and Red warning has also been issued for five districts including Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Khurda and Puri.