Heat wave sweeps across Punjab, Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Intense heat wave conditions swept across Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Hisar recording a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees celsius in the region.

The maximum temperatures in most parts of Punjab and Haryana settled between one to four notches above normal, an official of the Met department here said.

Narnaul settled at a high of 43.2 degrees celsius, two notches above normal, while Karnal, Bhiwani and Patiala braved a high of identical 42 degrees celsius, three notches above normal.

Among other places in the region, Chandigarh had a high of 41.7 degrees celsius, four notches above normal followed by 41.6 degrees celsius at Ambala, three notches above normal, 41.5 degrees celsius at Amritsar, two notches above normal and 40.8 degrees celsius at Ludhiana, one notch above normal.

The Met department has predicted heat wave conditions at isolated places in the region during the next 48 hours.