Heat wave grips North, Central India

Temperatures are soaring above 40 degrees in some parts of the country.

The highest temperature of the season was recorded in Vidharbha's Chandrapur when it reached 48 degrees giving locals a hard time.

While the temperatures are likely to remain the same till June 4.IMD said heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets is very likely over Madhya Pradesh.

Heat wave conditions in most parts with severe heat wave in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and Vidarbha.