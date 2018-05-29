Heat wave continues across several states in country

North India continues to reel under a heat wave as normal life was hit by the scorching sun in Haryana, Rajasthan and Southern UP on Monday too.

The met department has said that the heat wave is expected to continue for the next couple of days and a loo alert has been issued for North India.

The Met has, however, forecast that temperatures in areas other than Rajasthan could see a drop of two to three degrees celsius after the 30th of May.

National capital Delhi too experienced scorching heat. On Monday the mercury crossed 44 degrees celsius in many places.

In Lucknow the maximum temperature was 42 degrees celsius while in Varanasi it touched 43 degrees.

In Kanpur it crosssed 43 degrees celsius. In Rajasthan's Jaipur it was 45 degrees celsius while the state's Bundi recorded the highest temperature of 47 degrees Celsius.

Haryana's Shri Ganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of over 45 degrees celsius while Madhya Pradesh too experienced scorching heat with the maximum temperature in Bhopal recorded at 45 degrees celsius. In Indore it hovered around 42 and 43 degrees celsius.

Meanwhile, the monsoons could hit Kerala within the next 24 hours before the predicted date while a low depression area formed on the Bay of Bengal is slowly advancing towards the North.

As the monsoon progresses, heavy rains are expected in the next 24 to 48 hours in Lakshadweep, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, south-interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar islands.